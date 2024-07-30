Five Star Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBC) SVP Sells $87,270.00 in Stock

Five Star Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBC – Get Free Report) SVP Michael Eugene Lee sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.09, for a total transaction of $87,270.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,265 shares in the company, valued at $1,113,128.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Five Star Bancorp Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ FSBC traded up $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $29.46. 7,204 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 50,046. The firm has a market capitalization of $628.09 million, a P/E ratio of 11.19 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $24.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.52. Five Star Bancorp has a 1 year low of $18.50 and a 1 year high of $30.03.

Five Star Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $49.37 million during the quarter. Five Star Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.23% and a net margin of 22.24%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Five Star Bancorp will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

Five Star Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 5th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 5th. Five Star Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.42%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Five Star Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $56,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Five Star Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $144,000. Interval Partners LP acquired a new stake in Five Star Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $450,000. Swiss National Bank raised its position in Five Star Bancorp by 8.3% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 22,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Five Star Bancorp by 2.4% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 34,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $770,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares in the last quarter. 46.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on FSBC shares. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Five Star Bancorp from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. DA Davidson raised their price target on Five Star Bancorp from $27.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of Five Star Bancorp from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday.

About Five Star Bancorp

Five Star Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Five Star Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals in Northern California. It accepts various deposits, such as money market accounts, noninterest-bearing and interest checking accounts, savings accounts, term certificate accounts, and time deposits.

