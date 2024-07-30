Five Star Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBC) Price Target Raised to $32.00 at Stephens

Five Star Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBC – Free Report) had its price target increased by Stephens from $29.00 to $32.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.
FSBC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Five Star Bancorp from $27.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of Five Star Bancorp from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Friday.
Five Star Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $49.37 million during the quarter. Five Star Bancorp had a net margin of 22.24% and a return on equity of 15.23%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Five Star Bancorp will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 5th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 5th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. Five Star Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.42%.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Five Star Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Five Star Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $144,000. Interval Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Five Star Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $450,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Five Star Bancorp by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 22,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Five Star Bancorp by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 34,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $770,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.94% of the company’s stock.
Five Star Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Five Star Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals in Northern California. It accepts various deposits, such as money market accounts, noninterest-bearing and interest checking accounts, savings accounts, term certificate accounts, and time deposits.
