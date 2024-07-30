FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.61-2.81 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.70. FirstEnergy also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 2.610-2.810 EPS.

FirstEnergy Stock Performance

Shares of FirstEnergy stock traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $41.80. 3,958,678 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,962,592. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.30. The company has a market capitalization of $24.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.49. FirstEnergy has a 12 month low of $32.18 and a 12 month high of $41.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.65.

FirstEnergy Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 7th will be given a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 7th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.07%. FirstEnergy’s payout ratio is currently 97.70%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on FE shares. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 24th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $41.00 to $40.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of FirstEnergy in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. They set a buy rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $40.55.

FirstEnergy Company Profile

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

