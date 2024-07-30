FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.61-2.81 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.70. FirstEnergy also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 2.610-2.810 EPS.
FirstEnergy Stock Performance
Shares of FirstEnergy stock traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $41.80. 3,958,678 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,962,592. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.30. The company has a market capitalization of $24.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.49. FirstEnergy has a 12 month low of $32.18 and a 12 month high of $41.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.65.
FirstEnergy Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 7th will be given a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 7th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.07%. FirstEnergy’s payout ratio is currently 97.70%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
FirstEnergy Company Profile
FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, wind, and solar power generating facilities.
