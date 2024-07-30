First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF (NASDAQ:CARZ) Short Interest Up 25.0% in July

First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF (NASDAQ:CARZ – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, an increase of 25.0% from the June 30th total of 800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF (NASDAQ:CARZ – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,854 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $153,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC owned 0.38% of First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF Stock Performance

CARZ stock traded up $0.35 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $57.20. The company had a trading volume of 1,447 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,275. First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF has a twelve month low of $46.26 and a twelve month high of $63.10. The company has a market cap of $34.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.65 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.83.

First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF Dividend Announcement

First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 27th were given a $0.2658 dividend. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th.

The First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF (CARZ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks an index that provides exposure to electric and autonomous vehicles and the technology essential for the supply and production of these vehicles.

