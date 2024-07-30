First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF (NASDAQ:ROBT) Short Interest Update

First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF (NASDAQ:ROBT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,900 shares, a decline of 16.8% from the June 30th total of 9,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 59,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ROBT traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $42.45. The stock had a trading volume of 70,268 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,934. First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF has a 1 year low of $36.38 and a 1 year high of $46.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $42.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.64. The company has a market capitalization of $507.28 million, a PE ratio of 29.47 and a beta of 1.22.

First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were given a dividend of $0.0844 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%.

Institutional Trading of First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF

About First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF by 90.0% in the fourth quarter. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC now owns 741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. acquired a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF during the second quarter worth about $49,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF in the first quarter valued at about $70,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF by 15.4% in the first quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 2,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF by 151.0% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,863 shares in the last quarter.

The First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF (ROBT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a modified equal-weighted index of all-cap, global companies involved in artificial intelligence or robotics. ROBT was launched on Feb 21, 2018 and is managed by First Trust.

