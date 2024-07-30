First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (TSE:FM) Receives C$19.71 Average Price Target from Analysts

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (TSE:FM – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eighteen research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$19.88.

FM has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of First Quantum Minerals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. TD Securities lifted their target price on First Quantum Minerals from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$19.50 to C$23.00 in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Cormark cut their target price on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$25.00 to C$23.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Eight Capital boosted their price target on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$17.00 to C$22.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 11th.

TSE FM opened at C$16.54 on Tuesday. First Quantum Minerals has a 12 month low of C$9.31 and a 12 month high of C$39.13. The stock has a market capitalization of C$13.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.16, a PEG ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 1.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$17.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$15.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.05, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

In other news, Senior Officer Zenon Wozniak sold 49,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$17.97, for a total value of C$885,022.50. Company insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

First Quantum Minerals Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, silver, gold, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company has operating mines located in Zambia, Panama, Finland, Turkey, Spain, Australia, and Mauritania, as well as a development project in Zambia.

