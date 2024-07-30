First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 625,200 shares, an increase of 24.6% from the June 30th total of 501,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 248,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.5 days.

Insider Activity at First Merchants

In other First Merchants news, Director Patrick J. Fehring sold 23,936 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.51, for a total value of $778,159.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 122,706 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,989,172.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Merchants

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Merchants by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,539,413 shares of the bank’s stock worth $181,926,000 after buying an additional 84,858 shares in the last quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in First Merchants in the fourth quarter worth $216,000. Denali Advisors LLC boosted its stake in First Merchants by 92.8% during the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 106,800 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,960,000 after buying an additional 51,400 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Merchants in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of First Merchants by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 27,826 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,032,000 after acquiring an additional 2,881 shares during the last quarter. 73.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 target price (up from $43.00) on shares of First Merchants in a research report on Monday. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of First Merchants from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of First Merchants from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of First Merchants from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.00.

First Merchants Stock Performance

FRME traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $40.51. The company had a trading volume of 100,062 shares, compared to its average volume of 257,232. First Merchants has a 1 year low of $25.70 and a 1 year high of $42.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.61 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50-day moving average of $34.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.16.

First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.10). First Merchants had a net margin of 17.77% and a return on equity of 9.20%. The business had revenue of $267.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.35 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.02 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that First Merchants will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

First Merchants Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th were issued a $0.35 dividend. This is an increase from First Merchants’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 7th. First Merchants’s payout ratio is currently 40.35%.

First Merchants Company Profile

First Merchants Corporation operates as the financial holding company for First Merchants Bank that provides community banking services. The company offers a range of financial services, including time, savings, and demand deposits; and consumer, commercial, agri-business, public finance, and real estate mortgage loans.

