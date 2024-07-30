First Majestic Silver (AG) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG – Get Free Report) (TSE:FR) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.02 per share for the quarter.

First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG – Get Free Report) (TSE:FR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The mining company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $106.01 million for the quarter. First Majestic Silver had a negative return on equity of 3.28% and a negative net margin of 9.18%. On average, analysts expect First Majestic Silver to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:AG traded up $0.02 on Tuesday, hitting $5.98. 1,851,545 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,616,616. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.75 and a beta of 1.32. First Majestic Silver has a 52 week low of $4.17 and a 52 week high of $8.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.33. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.04.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $0.004 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $0.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.27%. First Majestic Silver’s dividend payout ratio is currently -6.25%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $8.50 price objective on shares of First Majestic Silver in a report on Friday, July 19th. Scotiabank increased their price target on First Majestic Silver from $5.50 to $6.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd.

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver and gold production in North America. Its projects include the San Dimas mine covering an area of approximately 71,867 hectares located in Durango State, Mexico; the Santa Elena that covers an area of approximately 102,244 hectares located in Sonora State, México; and the La Encantada covering an area of approximately 4,076 hectares located in Coahuila State, México.

