First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) Hits New 1-Year High Following Analyst Upgrade

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday after Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on the stock from $57.00 to $60.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock. First Industrial Realty Trust traded as high as $55.18 and last traded at $54.96, with a volume of 512466 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $54.27.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on FR. Scotiabank lowered their target price on First Industrial Realty Trust from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $62.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.55.

Get First Industrial Realty Trust alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on FR

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

First Industrial Realty Trust Stock Performance

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 20,610 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,086,000 after purchasing an additional 2,512 shares during the last quarter. Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth $477,000. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 31,768 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,673,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $209,000. Finally, Trust Point Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $204,000. 99.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The stock has a market capitalization of $7.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.01 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $48.57 and a 200-day moving average of $50.27.

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.25). First Industrial Realty Trust had a net margin of 44.46% and a return on equity of 10.72%. The firm had revenue of $164.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.48 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

About First Industrial Realty Trust

(Get Free Report)

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading U.S.-only owner, operator, developer and acquirer of logistics properties. Through our fully integrated operating and investing platform, we provide high quality facilities and industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional firms that are essential for their supply chains.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Industrial Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Industrial Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.