First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) Hits New 1-Year High Following Analyst Upgrade

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday after Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on the stock from $57.00 to $60.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock. First Industrial Realty Trust traded as high as $55.18 and last traded at $54.96, with a volume of 512466 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $54.27.
A number of other research firms also recently commented on FR. Scotiabank lowered their target price on First Industrial Realty Trust from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $62.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.55.
The stock has a market capitalization of $7.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.01 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $48.57 and a 200-day moving average of $50.27.
First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.25). First Industrial Realty Trust had a net margin of 44.46% and a return on equity of 10.72%. The firm had revenue of $164.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.48 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.
First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading U.S.-only owner, operator, developer and acquirer of logistics properties. Through our fully integrated operating and investing platform, we provide high quality facilities and industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional firms that are essential for their supply chains.
