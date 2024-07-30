First Bancshares (NASDAQ:FBMS) Price Target Raised to $31.00

First Bancshares (NASDAQ:FBMS – Free Report) had its price target upped by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research note published on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the bank’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Hovde Group lowered their price objective on First Bancshares from $29.50 to $28.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 6th. StockNews.com raised First Bancshares from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $32.88.

First Bancshares Stock Performance

NASDAQ FBMS opened at $30.64 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $25.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $956.58 million, a P/E ratio of 12.16 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. First Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $22.96 and a fifty-two week high of $32.06.

First Bancshares (NASDAQ:FBMS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The bank reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $104.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.40 million. First Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.90% and a net margin of 18.71%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that First Bancshares will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

First Bancshares Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 8th. First Bancshares’s payout ratio is 39.68%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Bancshares

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FBMS. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in First Bancshares during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in First Bancshares by 3,387.8% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,709 shares of the bank’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,660 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in First Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth about $87,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new position in First Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth about $103,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its stake in First Bancshares by 652.7% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 7,474 shares of the bank’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 6,481 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.95% of the company’s stock.

First Bancshares Company Profile

The First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The First Bank that provides general commercial and retail banking services. The company operates through three segments: Commercial/Retail Bank, Mortgage Banking Division, and Holding Company. It offers deposit services, including checking, NOW, and savings accounts; other time deposits, such as daily money market accounts and longer-term certificates of deposit; and individual retirement and health savings accounts.

