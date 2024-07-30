FinecoBank Banca Fineco S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:FCBBF) Short Interest Up 9.8% in July

FinecoBank Banca Fineco S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:FCBBF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,626,000 shares, an increase of 9.8% from the June 30th total of 9,681,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 106,260.0 days.

FinecoBank Banca Fineco Price Performance

FCBBF remained flat at $15.00 on Tuesday. FinecoBank Banca Fineco has a 52-week low of $10.66 and a 52-week high of $15.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.73.

Get FinecoBank Banca Fineco alerts:

About FinecoBank Banca Fineco

(Get Free Report)

See Also

FinecoBank Banca Fineco S.p.A. provides banking and investment products and services. The company offers banking services, including current account and deposit services, payment services, mortgages, overdrafts, and personal loans, as well as debit, credit, and prepaid cards; and brokerage services comprising order execution services on behalf of customers with direct access to global equity markets, as well as trading of CFDs, futures, options, bonds, ETFs, and certificates.

Receive News & Ratings for FinecoBank Banca Fineco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FinecoBank Banca Fineco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.