Filecoin (FIL) Price Down 0.9% Over Last Week

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on July 29th. One Filecoin coin can now be purchased for $4.46 or 0.00006683 BTC on exchanges. Filecoin has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion and $109.77 million worth of Filecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Filecoin has traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Filecoin Profile

Filecoin’s launch date was October 14th, 2020. Filecoin’s total supply is 1,960,088,794 coins and its circulating supply is 574,235,075 coins. The official message board for Filecoin is filecoin.io/blog. The official website for Filecoin is filecoin.io. Filecoin’s official Twitter account is @filecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Filecoin

According to CryptoCompare, “FileCoin (FIL) is a decentralized storage network that allows users to store and retrieve data from storage providers around the world, incentivized by the native FIL cryptocurrency. The protocol is designed to make file storage and retrieval more secure, reliable, and cost-effective than traditional centralized storage systems, using Proof of Replication (PoRep) and Proof of Spacetime (PoSt) cryptographic proofs. Filecoin was created by Protocol Labs, founded in 2014, who are also the creators of IPFS and libp2p. Filecoin provides a secure, decentralized, and cost-effective alternative to traditional centralized storage systems.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Filecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Filecoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Filecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

