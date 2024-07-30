Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) Shares Sold by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC lessened its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) by 0.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,778,703 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 16,374 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $280,303,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN lifted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 600.0% during the 4th quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 525 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Criterion Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.23% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Information Services Stock Up 1.3 %

Fidelity National Information Services stock traded up $1.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $76.74. 1,993,460 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,162,489. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $42.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.06. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.91 and a 1-year high of $78.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $75.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.00.

Insider Activity

Fidelity National Information Services ( NYSE:FIS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.44 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a negative net margin of 54.14% and a positive return on equity of 13.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.29 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 4.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Fidelity National Information Services news, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein purchased 719 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $76.81 per share, with a total value of $55,226.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $750,510.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on FIS. Bank of America increased their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $79.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fidelity National Information Services currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $79.42.

Fidelity National Information Services Company Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology solutions for financial institutions, businesses, and developers worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Capital Market Solutions, and Corporate and Other segments. The company provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; card and retail payment; electronic funds transfer and network; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

