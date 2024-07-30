Fidelity National Information Services (FIS) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Free Report) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, August 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.23 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.44 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a positive return on equity of 13.91% and a negative net margin of 54.14%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.29 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Fidelity National Information Services to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of FIS traded up $0.88 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $76.60. The company had a trading volume of 124,928 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,149,234. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $75.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Fidelity National Information Services has a 52-week low of $46.91 and a 52-week high of $78.73.

In related news, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein purchased 719 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $76.81 per share, with a total value of $55,226.39. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $750,510.51. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on FIS shares. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Bank of America raised their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $79.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.42.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology solutions for financial institutions, businesses, and developers worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Capital Market Solutions, and Corporate and Other segments. The company provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; card and retail payment; electronic funds transfer and network; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

