Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) Reaches New 12-Month High at $111.50

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $111.50 and last traded at $111.44, with a volume of 7186 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $110.85.

FRT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America lifted their target price on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $117.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $109.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Mizuho raised their price target on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $101.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Federal Realty Investment Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.00.

The company has a market capitalization of $9.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $101.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.69.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 21st were issued a $1.09 dividend. This represents a $4.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 21st. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s payout ratio is presently 155.16%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 574 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 20,162 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,078,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,837 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Strategy Asset Managers LLC raised its stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 3,001 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 25.2% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. 93.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

