FAT Brands (FATBB) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

FAT Brands (NASDAQ:FATBB – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 31st.

FAT Brands (NASDAQ:FATBB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($2.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $151.97 million during the quarter.

Get FAT Brands alerts:

FAT Brands Trading Up 0.6 %

FAT Brands stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.33. The stock had a trading volume of 1,467 shares, compared to its average volume of 632. FAT Brands has a 12 month low of $4.57 and a 12 month high of $8.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.98.

FAT Brands Dividend Announcement

About FAT Brands

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. FAT Brands’s payout ratio is presently -9.08%.

(Get Free Report)

FAT Brands Inc, a multi-brand restaurant franchising company, acquires, develops, markets, and manages quick service, fast casual, casual dining, and polished casual dining restaurant concepts worldwide. It owns restaurant brands, including Round Table Pizza, Marble Slab Creamery, Great American Cookies, Hot Dog on a Stick, Pretzelmaker, Fazoli's, Fatburger, Johnny Rockets, Elevation Burger, Yalla Mediterranean, Buffalo's Cafe and Buffalo's Express, Hurricane Grill & Wings, Ponderosa Steakhouse/Bonanza Steakhouse, Native Grill & Wings, Smokey Bones, and Twin Peaks.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for FAT Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FAT Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.