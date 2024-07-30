Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,960,000 shares, a growth of 11.2% from the June 30th total of 14,350,000 shares. Approximately 2.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 3,320,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.8 days.

Insider Activity at Fastenal

In related news, EVP James C. Jansen sold 11,428 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.07, for a total transaction of $732,191.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,677,096.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Hsenghung Sam Hsu bought 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $63.28 per share, with a total value of $31,640.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $221,480. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP James C. Jansen sold 11,428 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.07, for a total value of $732,191.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,677,096.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Fastenal

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Fastenal by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 101,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,588,000 after acquiring an additional 5,509 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fastenal in the fourth quarter valued at about $747,000. Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Fastenal in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,282,000. ICW Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Fastenal by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 36,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,338,000 after buying an additional 694 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Fastenal during the fourth quarter worth approximately $13,204,000. 81.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fastenal Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of Fastenal stock traded up $0.42 during trading on Monday, reaching $70.79. The stock had a trading volume of 2,178,692 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,701,303. The company has a market capitalization of $40.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $65.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.97. Fastenal has a 52 week low of $53.83 and a 52 week high of $79.04. The company has a current ratio of 4.39, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 12th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. Fastenal had a return on equity of 33.54% and a net margin of 15.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Fastenal will post 2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fastenal Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 26th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 26th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.61%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Fastenal from $74.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on Fastenal from $71.00 to $66.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 15th. HSBC lifted their price objective on Fastenal from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective (down from $85.00) on shares of Fastenal in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $56.00 target price on shares of Fastenal in a report on Monday, July 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.67.

About Fastenal

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers that are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

