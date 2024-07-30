Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach (OTCMKTS:FMBL) Stock Price Up 1.1%

Shares of Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach (OTCMKTS:FMBL – Get Free Report) shot up 1.1% on Monday . The company traded as high as $5,150.00 and last traded at $5,130.00. 104 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 15% from the average session volume of 122 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5,075.00.

Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4,792.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4,818.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $620.73 million, a P/E ratio of 10.56 and a beta of 0.42.

Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach (OTCMKTS:FMBL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The company reported $107.86 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $67.66 million during the quarter. Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach had a return on equity of 4.21% and a net margin of 12.34%.

Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach Announces Dividend

Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach Company Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a $28.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $112.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach’s dividend payout ratio is 23.07%.

Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach provides various banking products and services to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses in Los Angeles, Orange, and Santa Barbara Counties. It offers checking, savings, Christmas club savings, health savings, market rate savings, and money market accounts; demand and time deposits; certificates of deposit; and individual retirement account.

