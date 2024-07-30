Falcon’s Beyond Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBYD) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Falcon’s Beyond Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBYD – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,100 shares, an increase of 29.7% from the June 30th total of 15,500 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 5,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.4 days.
Institutional Trading of Falcon’s Beyond Global
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Falcon’s Beyond Global stock. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Falcon’s Beyond Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBYD – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 4,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000. 38.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Falcon’s Beyond Global Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:FBYD opened at $10.92 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.44. Falcon’s Beyond Global has a 12-month low of $7.02 and a 12-month high of $44.00.
Falcon’s Beyond Global Company Profile
Falcon's Beyond Global, Inc operates as an entertainment company in the United States, Saudi Arabia, Caribbean, Hong Kong, and internationally. The company creates master plans; designs attractions and experiential entertainment; and produces content, interactives, and software, as well as engages in media and audio production, project management, experiential technologies, and attraction hardware development, procurement, and sales.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Falcon’s Beyond Global
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- Survey: Top 175 Fittest Retirement Locations in America
- 3 Ways To Invest In Coffee, Other Than Drinking It
- Kimberly-Clark Stock Dips and a Buying Opportunity Emerges
- 3 Monster Growth Stocks to Buy Now
- Leading Gold Stock Shines With Q2 2024 Earnings Release
Receive News & Ratings for Falcon's Beyond Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Falcon's Beyond Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.