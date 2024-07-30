Falcon’s Beyond Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBYD) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Falcon’s Beyond Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBYD – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,100 shares, an increase of 29.7% from the June 30th total of 15,500 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 5,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.4 days.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Falcon’s Beyond Global stock. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Falcon’s Beyond Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBYD – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 4,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000. 38.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:FBYD opened at $10.92 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.44. Falcon’s Beyond Global has a 12-month low of $7.02 and a 12-month high of $44.00.

Falcon’s Beyond Global ( NASDAQ:FBYD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.52 million during the quarter.

Falcon's Beyond Global, Inc operates as an entertainment company in the United States, Saudi Arabia, Caribbean, Hong Kong, and internationally. The company creates master plans; designs attractions and experiential entertainment; and produces content, interactives, and software, as well as engages in media and audio production, project management, experiential technologies, and attraction hardware development, procurement, and sales.

