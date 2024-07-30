F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV) Releases Q4 Earnings Guidance

F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Free Report) issued an update on its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.38-3.50 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.33. The company issued revenue guidance of $720-740 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $717.39 million. F5 also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 13.100-13.100 EPS.

F5 stock traded up $18.32 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $195.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 839,919 shares, compared to its average volume of 486,815. F5 has a one year low of $145.45 and a one year high of $199.80. The stock has a market cap of $11.48 billion, a PE ratio of 23.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50 day moving average of $171.26 and a 200-day moving average of $179.09.

F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The network technology company reported $3.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.97 by $0.39. F5 had a return on equity of 21.41% and a net margin of 17.91%. The firm had revenue of $695.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $686.06 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.46 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that F5 will post 9.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FFIV has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of F5 from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on F5 from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an in-line rating in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on F5 from $167.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays upped their target price on F5 from $189.00 to $214.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on F5 from $182.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $200.89.

In other news, EVP Thomas Dean Fountain sold 851 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.53, for a total value of $142,568.03. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,504 shares in the company, valued at $2,597,385.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other F5 news, EVP Scot Frazier Rogers sold 3,315 shares of F5 stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.46, for a total value of $558,444.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,283,790.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Thomas Dean Fountain sold 851 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.53, for a total transaction of $142,568.03. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,504 shares in the company, valued at $2,597,385.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 11,766 shares of company stock worth $1,990,890. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific region. The company's distributed cloud services enable its customers to deploy, secure, and operate applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

