F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of 13.100-13.100 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 12.640. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.8 billion-$2.8 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.8 billion. F5 also updated its Q4 guidance to $3.38-3.50 EPS.

FFIV has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of F5 from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of F5 from $167.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of F5 from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of F5 from $182.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on F5 from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an in-line rating in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $200.89.

Shares of NASDAQ:FFIV traded up $20.52 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $198.11. 1,120,751 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 487,537. The firm has a market cap of $11.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.08. F5 has a 1 year low of $145.45 and a 1 year high of $199.80. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $171.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $179.09.

F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The network technology company reported $3.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.97 by $0.39. F5 had a return on equity of 21.41% and a net margin of 17.91%. The firm had revenue of $695.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $686.06 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.46 EPS. F5’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that F5 will post 9.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other F5 news, EVP Thomas Dean Fountain sold 851 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.53, for a total transaction of $142,568.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,597,385.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Francis J. Pelzer sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.20, for a total value of $88,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,481,229.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas Dean Fountain sold 851 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.53, for a total transaction of $142,568.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,597,385.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,766 shares of company stock valued at $1,990,890 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific region. The company's distributed cloud services enable its customers to deploy, secure, and operate applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

