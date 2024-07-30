Extendicare Inc. (OTCMKTS:EXETF) Increases Dividend to $0.03 Per Share

Extendicare Inc. (OTCMKTS:EXETF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Saturday, July 20th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st will be given a dividend of 0.0294 per share on Thursday, August 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.63%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 31st. This is an increase from Extendicare’s previous dividend of $0.03.
Extendicare Price Performance
OTCMKTS EXETF opened at $5.48 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.37. Extendicare has a 12 month low of $4.10 and a 12 month high of $5.83.
Extendicare Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Extendicare
- Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing
- Should You Invest in Bonds? Here’s What to Know
- 3 Ways To Invest In Coffee, Other Than Drinking It
- Why This Manufacturer is Committing to a Massive Buyback Program
- Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) What You Need to Know
- Top 2 Cheap Healthcare Stocks to Buy as Sector Outperforms
Receive News & Ratings for Extendicare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extendicare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.