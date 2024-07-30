Everest Group, Ltd. (NYSE:EG) Holdings Lifted by Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc.

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its position in Everest Group, Ltd. (NYSE:EG – Free Report) by 38.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 118,092 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,077 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. owned approximately 0.27% of Everest Group worth $46,942,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in Everest Group during the 4th quarter valued at $1,886,055,000. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in Everest Group during the 4th quarter valued at $751,457,000. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in Everest Group during the 4th quarter valued at $373,130,000. Boston Partners bought a new position in Everest Group during the 4th quarter valued at $328,064,000. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in Everest Group by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 906,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,175,000 after purchasing an additional 45,705 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Everest Group alerts:

Everest Group Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of EG traded up $5.44 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $389.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 383,723 shares, compared to its average volume of 328,288. The business has a fifty day moving average of $381.84 and a 200 day moving average of $377.73. The company has a market cap of $16.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.63. Everest Group, Ltd. has a 1 year low of $343.36 and a 1 year high of $417.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Everest Group Increases Dividend

Everest Group ( NYSE:EG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The company reported $16.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.98 by $0.34. Everest Group had a return on equity of 24.86% and a net margin of 18.69%. The company had revenue of $4.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $11.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Everest Group, Ltd. will post 61.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 29th were paid a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 29th. This is an increase from Everest Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.75. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. Everest Group’s dividend payout ratio is 11.89%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Everest Group from $402.00 to $397.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on Everest Group from $457.00 to $454.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Everest Group from $450.00 to $445.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on Everest Group from $470.00 to $493.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $437.40.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on EG

Everest Group Profile

(Free Report)

Everest Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segment, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States, Bermuda, Ireland, Canada, Singapore, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Everest Group, Ltd. (NYSE:EG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Everest Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everest Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.