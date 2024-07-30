Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 15.380-15.620 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 15.350. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Essex Property Trust also updated its FY24 guidance to $15.38-15.62 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on ESS shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Essex Property Trust from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Essex Property Trust from $283.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a sector outperform rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Essex Property Trust from $254.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an in-line rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust from $255.00 to $282.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an overweight rating and issued a $315.00 price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust in a report on Friday, June 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $262.15.

Get Essex Property Trust alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Essex Property Trust

Essex Property Trust Trading Down 1.8 %

Essex Property Trust Announces Dividend

NYSE ESS traded down $5.20 on Tuesday, hitting $280.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 566,883 shares, compared to its average volume of 373,001. The company has a quick ratio of 3.19, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Essex Property Trust has a 1-year low of $203.85 and a 1-year high of $292.37. The company’s 50-day moving average is $273.30 and its 200 day moving average is $252.51. The firm has a market cap of $18.03 billion, a PE ratio of 34.23, a PEG ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.86.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a $2.45 dividend. This represents a $9.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 119.80%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Keith R. Guericke sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.57, for a total transaction of $2,745,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,425,519.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Keith R. Guericke sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.57, for a total transaction of $2,745,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,425,519.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Angela L. Kleiman sold 3,780 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.27, for a total transaction of $1,051,860.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,494 shares in the company, valued at $2,641,895.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

About Essex Property Trust

(Get Free Report)

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 252 apartment communities comprising approximately 62,000 apartment homes with an additional property in active development.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Essex Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essex Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.