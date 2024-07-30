Essentra plc (LON:ESNT) Plans GBX 1.25 Dividend

Essentra plc (LON:ESNT – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, July 30th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 19th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.25 ($0.02) per share on Friday, October 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 19th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Essentra Trading Down 1.1 %

ESNT traded down GBX 1.80 ($0.02) during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 163.20 ($2.10). 636,151 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 589,847. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 166.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 170.70. The stock has a market capitalization of £470.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8,100.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.27, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 0.50. Essentra has a 52 week low of GBX 130.20 ($1.67) and a 52 week high of GBX 191.80 ($2.47).

Get Essentra alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 255 ($3.28) price target on shares of Essentra in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Essentra from GBX 260 ($3.34) to GBX 250 ($3.22) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 12th.

Essentra Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Essentra plc manufactures and distributes plastic injection and vinyl dip moulded, and metal components worldwide. The company offers cable ties and conduit, and accessories; grommets, strain relief, and blanking plugs; cable glands and accessories; caps and plugs; card guides and pullers; circuit board hardware products; EMI suppression ferrite cores; fan accessories comprising filters and fan mounting accessories; screws and nuts; rivet and panel fasteners; barbed and push-fit fasteners; binder screws and snap fasteners; washers; spacers; brushes; feet; fibre management; and furniture fittings.

Read More

