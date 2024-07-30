ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE) Short Interest Up 26.7% in July

ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 366,700 shares, an increase of 26.7% from the June 30th total of 289,500 shares. Currently, 1.5% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 138,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.6 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ESCO Technologies

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ESE. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in ESCO Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in ESCO Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new stake in ESCO Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ESCO Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, TFO Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of ESCO Technologies by 53,200.0% during the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 533 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of ESCO Technologies in a report on Tuesday, July 9th.

ESCO Technologies Trading Down 0.4 %

ESE traded down $0.52 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $120.89. 8,753 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 134,798. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.15. ESCO Technologies has a one year low of $94.59 and a one year high of $125.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.82 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $109.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.44.

ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.06. ESCO Technologies had a return on equity of 8.83% and a net margin of 9.94%. The business had revenue of $249.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $241.15 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. ESCO Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that ESCO Technologies will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ESCO Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 3rd. ESCO Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.40%.

ESCO Technologies Company Profile

ESCO Technologies Inc produces and supplies engineered products and systems for industrial and commercial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Defense, Utility Solutions Group, and RF Test & Measurement. The Aerospace & Defense segment designs and manufactures filtration products, including hydraulic filter elements and fluid control devices used in commercial aerospace applications; filter mechanisms used in micro-propulsion devices for satellites; and custom designed filters for manned aircraft and submarines.

