Ergo (ERG) Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $63.95 Million

Ergo (ERG) traded 3.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on July 29th. In the last week, Ergo has traded down 5.9% against the US dollar. Ergo has a total market capitalization of $63.95 million and $502,631.58 worth of Ergo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ergo coin can currently be bought for $0.83 or 0.00001261 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $66,165.31 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $434.74 or 0.00657052 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $73.21 or 0.00110646 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.70 or 0.00008617 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.66 or 0.00034245 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $159.31 or 0.00240774 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.64 or 0.00046311 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $51.41 or 0.00077706 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Ergo (ERG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Autolykos hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 1st, 2019. Ergo’s total supply is 76,641,204 coins and its circulating supply is 76,641,684 coins. Ergo’s official Twitter account is @ergo_platform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ergo is https://reddit.com/r/ergonauts and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Ergo is www.ergoforum.org. The official website for Ergo is ergoplatform.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Ergo (ERG) is a decentralized, blockchain-based platform designed for secure and efficient financial contracts, utilizing advanced Sigma protocols and blockchain technology. It was developed by Alex Chepurnoy and Dmitry Meshkov, experts in cryptography and blockchain. The ERG token, native to the Ergo platform, is used for transaction fees, to execute smart contracts, and in DeFi applications such as lending, borrowing, and yield farming. The platform uses a unique Proof-of-Work consensus algorithm, “Autolykos,” offering enhanced ASIC-resistance and security, with miners rewarded in ERG tokens. Before Ergo’s launch, Ergo First Year Tokens (EFYT) were distributed on the Waves platform to build a community and fundraise. These were swapped with a fraction of ERG tokens after the mainnet launch in July 2019.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ergo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ergo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ergo using one of the exchanges listed above.

