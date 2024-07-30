ERC20 (ERC20) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $22.59 Million

ERC20 (ERC20) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on July 29th. ERC20 has a total market cap of $22.59 million and approximately $147.31 worth of ERC20 was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ERC20 token can currently be bought for $0.0200 or 0.00000029 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, ERC20 has traded 15.7% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.63 or 0.00009973 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.83 or 0.00008767 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $66,380.42 or 0.99841685 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 19.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00000976 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000060 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.60 or 0.00011428 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.62 or 0.00006949 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0298 or 0.00000045 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $48.12 or 0.00072377 BTC.

ERC20 Profile

ERC20 is a token. It was first traded on October 21st, 2017. ERC20’s total supply is 12,999,999,994 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,128,632,512 tokens. The official website for ERC20 is erc20.tech. ERC20’s official Twitter account is @aownagez and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ERC20 is https://reddit.com/r/erc20t and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling ERC20

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ERC20 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ERC20 should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ERC20 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

