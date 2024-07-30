Eos Energy Enterprises (EOSE) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Eos Energy Enterprises (NASDAQ:EOSE – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 6th. Analysts expect Eos Energy Enterprises to post earnings of ($0.17) per share for the quarter. Eos Energy Enterprises has set its FY 2024 guidance at EPS.Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Eos Energy Enterprises (NASDAQ:EOSE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $6.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.57 million. On average, analysts expect Eos Energy Enterprises to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ EOSE traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.83. The stock had a trading volume of 1,822,656 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,634,972. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.06. Eos Energy Enterprises has a 1 year low of $0.61 and a 1 year high of $4.81. The firm has a market cap of $380.87 million, a P/E ratio of -1.15 and a beta of 2.37.

A number of research firms have issued reports on EOSE. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Eos Energy Enterprises from $3.00 to $2.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. B. Riley raised Eos Energy Enterprises to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Eos Energy Enterprises from $7.00 to $3.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.50 price objective on shares of Eos Energy Enterprises in a report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Eos Energy Enterprises in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $4.83.

Eos Energy Enterprises Company Profile

Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets zinc-based energy storage solutions for utility-scale, microgrid, and commercial and industrial (C&I) applications in the United States. The company offers Znyth technology battery energy storage system (BESS), which provides the operating flexibility to manage increased grid complexity and price volatility.

