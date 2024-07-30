Eos Energy Enterprises (EOSE) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Eos Energy Enterprises (NASDAQ:EOSE – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 6th. Analysts expect Eos Energy Enterprises to post earnings of ($0.17) per share for the quarter. Eos Energy Enterprises has set its FY 2024 guidance at EPS.Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Eos Energy Enterprises (NASDAQ:EOSE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $6.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.57 million. On average, analysts expect Eos Energy Enterprises to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Eos Energy Enterprises Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ EOSE traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.83. The stock had a trading volume of 1,822,656 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,634,972. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.06. Eos Energy Enterprises has a 1 year low of $0.61 and a 1 year high of $4.81. The firm has a market cap of $380.87 million, a P/E ratio of -1.15 and a beta of 2.37.
Eos Energy Enterprises Company Profile
Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets zinc-based energy storage solutions for utility-scale, microgrid, and commercial and industrial (C&I) applications in the United States. The company offers Znyth technology battery energy storage system (BESS), which provides the operating flexibility to manage increased grid complexity and price volatility.
