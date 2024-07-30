Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV) Shares Sold by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC cut its holdings in shares of Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV – Free Report) by 7.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,216,927 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 104,554 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned about 2.21% of Envestnet worth $70,472,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Envestnet by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,098,535 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $353,166,000 after buying an additional 83,081 shares during the last quarter. Impactive Capital LP raised its position in Envestnet by 0.8% in the first quarter. Impactive Capital LP now owns 4,183,865 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $242,288,000 after acquiring an additional 32,832 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in Envestnet by 20,229.7% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,824,997 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $90,027,000 after purchasing an additional 1,816,020 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Envestnet by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,651,081 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $81,762,000 after acquiring an additional 207,632 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in Envestnet by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,203,280 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $59,586,000 after purchasing an additional 10,360 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Envestnet stock traded down $0.24 on Tuesday, hitting $61.84. The company had a trading volume of 933,426 shares, compared to its average volume of 667,922. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $63.26 and a 200-day moving average of $58.75. Envestnet, Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.12 and a twelve month high of $73.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.37 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Envestnet ( NYSE:ENV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $324.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $324.85 million. Envestnet had a positive return on equity of 14.75% and a negative net margin of 15.33%. Research analysts predict that Envestnet, Inc. will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised Envestnet from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $47.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. DA Davidson downgraded shares of Envestnet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $78.00 to $63.00 in a report on Thursday, July 18th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $79.00 target price on shares of Envestnet in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Raymond James cut shares of Envestnet from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $63.15 target price (down previously from $75.00) on shares of Envestnet in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Envestnet has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.88.

Envestnet, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management software and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Envestnet Wealth Solutions and Envestnet Data & Analytics. The Envestnet Wealth Solutions segment offers Envestnet | Enterprise, an end-to-end open architecture wealth management platform, as well as offers data aggregation and reporting, data analytics, and digital advice capabilities; Envestnet | Wealth Analytics that transforms data into actionable intelligence; Envestnet | Tamarac which provides trading, rebalancing, portfolio accounting, performance reporting, and client relationship management software; and Envestnet | MoneyGuide that provides goals-based financial planning solutions to the financial services industry.

