Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) Stock Price Down 1.1%

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 1.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $28.77 and last traded at $29.38. 3,663,950 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 17% from the average session volume of 4,406,387 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.70.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Friday, April 5th. StockNews.com raised Enterprise Products Partners from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Enterprise Products Partners currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.77.

Get Enterprise Products Partners alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Enterprise Products Partners

Enterprise Products Partners Trading Down 2.0 %

The company has a market cap of $63.24 billion, a PE ratio of 11.52, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $28.88 and a 200-day moving average of $28.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $14.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.82 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 10.76% and a return on equity of 19.73%. Enterprise Products Partners’s revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Enterprise Products Partners Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be given a $0.525 dividend. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.21%. This is an increase from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 31st. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.78%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Accordant Advisory Group Inc purchased a new position in Enterprise Products Partners during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Burkett Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Stephens Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Palisade Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Enterprise Products Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

About Enterprise Products Partners

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. It operates in four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

Featured Stories

