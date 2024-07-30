Entegris (ENTG) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Free Report) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, July 31st. Analysts expect Entegris to post earnings of $0.70 per share for the quarter. Entegris has set its Q2 2024 guidance at 0.680-0.730 EPS and its Q2 guidance at $0.68 to $0.73 EPS.Persons interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $771.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $769.24 million. Entegris had a net margin of 9.31% and a return on equity of 11.94%. The business’s revenue was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Entegris to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Entegris stock opened at $127.78 on Tuesday. Entegris has a twelve month low of $84.13 and a twelve month high of $147.57. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The company has a market capitalization of $19.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.43, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $133.78 and its 200 day moving average is $131.90.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 31st. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.23%.

In other news, insider Daniel D. Woodland sold 15,000 shares of Entegris stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $2,175,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 37,457 shares in the company, valued at $5,431,265. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Daniel D. Woodland sold 15,000 shares of Entegris stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $2,175,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 37,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,431,265. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Olivier Blachier sold 1,986 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.84, for a total value of $265,806.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,356 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,653,727.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 70,796 shares of company stock worth $9,870,921. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho lifted their price target on Entegris from $140.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Entegris in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Entegris in a research note on Monday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $149.80.

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in three segments: Materials Solutions (MS); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

