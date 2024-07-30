Enstar Group (NASDAQ:ESGR) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 201,665 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 211% from the previous session’s volume of 64,777 shares.The stock last traded at $326.05 and had previously closed at $327.17.
The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $315.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $299.06. The company has a market capitalization of $4.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.35 and a beta of 0.66.
Enstar Group (NASDAQ:ESGR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The insurance provider reported $9.50 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $171.00 million for the quarter. Enstar Group had a return on equity of 18.33% and a net margin of 77.65%.
Enstar Group Limited acquires and manages insurance and reinsurance companies and portfolios in run-off in Bermuda and internationally. It engages in the run-off property and casualty; other reinsurance; life and catastrophe; and legacy underwriting businesses; as well as investment activities. The company also provides consulting services, including claims inspection, claims validation, reinsurance asset collection, syndicate management, and IT consulting services to the insurance and reinsurance industry.
