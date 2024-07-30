Enstar Group (NASDAQ:ESGR) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 201,665 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 211% from the previous session’s volume of 64,777 shares.The stock last traded at $326.05 and had previously closed at $327.17.

Enstar Group Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $315.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $299.06. The company has a market capitalization of $4.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.35 and a beta of 0.66.

Enstar Group (NASDAQ:ESGR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The insurance provider reported $9.50 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $171.00 million for the quarter. Enstar Group had a return on equity of 18.33% and a net margin of 77.65%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Enstar Group

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in Enstar Group by 2,966.7% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 92 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Enstar Group by 293.3% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 118 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Naples Money Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enstar Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $103,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enstar Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $147,000. Finally, Catalyst Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Enstar Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Institutional investors own 81.01% of the company’s stock.

Enstar Group Limited acquires and manages insurance and reinsurance companies and portfolios in run-off in Bermuda and internationally. It engages in the run-off property and casualty; other reinsurance; life and catastrophe; and legacy underwriting businesses; as well as investment activities. The company also provides consulting services, including claims inspection, claims validation, reinsurance asset collection, syndicate management, and IT consulting services to the insurance and reinsurance industry.

