Enpro Inc. (NYSE:NPO) Stock Position Trimmed by Kennedy Capital Management LLC

Kennedy Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Enpro Inc. (NYSE:NPO – Free Report) by 7.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 57,491 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,728 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Enpro were worth $9,703,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NPO. Simplex Trading LLC boosted its position in shares of Enpro by 5,227.3% during the fourth quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 1,172 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $183,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Enpro by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,206 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $189,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in Enpro during the 4th quarter valued at $203,000. Fulton Bank N.A. bought a new position in shares of Enpro in the first quarter worth $211,000. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Enpro in the fourth quarter worth $221,000. Institutional investors own 98.31% of the company’s stock.

Enpro Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE NPO traded down $1.59 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $168.94. 61,055 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 99,148. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $151.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $154.21. The company has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,218.38 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 1.77. Enpro Inc. has a 52 week low of $106.08 and a 52 week high of $173.33.

Enpro Announces Dividend

Enpro ( NYSE:NPO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $257.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $269.00 million. Enpro had a negative net margin of 0.26% and a positive return on equity of 9.17%. Enpro’s revenue was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.95 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Enpro Inc. will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 5th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 5th. Enpro’s payout ratio is currently -857.08%.

Enpro Company Profile

Enpro Inc design, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary, value-added products and solutions to safeguard critical environments in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Sealing Technologies and Advanced Surface Technologies. The Sealing Technologies segment offers single-use hygienic seals, tubing, components and assemblies; metallic, non-metallic, and composite material gaskets; dynamic seals; compression packing; hydraulic components; expansion joints; and wall penetration products for chemical and petrochemical processing, pulp and paper processing, nuclear energy, hydrogen, natural gas, food and biopharmaceutical processing, primary metal manufacturing, mining, water and waste treatment, commercial vehicle, aerospace, medical, filtration, and semiconductor fabrication industries.

