Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII) SVP Sells $34,424.39 in Stock

Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII – Get Free Report) SVP Rodney Clemente sold 2,353 shares of Energy Recovery stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.63, for a total value of $34,424.39. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 140,328 shares in the company, valued at $2,052,998.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Energy Recovery Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ERII traded up $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 258,582 shares, compared to its average volume of 422,125. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.55. Energy Recovery, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.26 and a 12 month high of $30.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $829.57 million, a PE ratio of 42.44 and a beta of 1.24.

Energy Recovery (NASDAQ:ERII – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.01. Energy Recovery had a net margin of 15.38% and a return on equity of 9.82%. The business had revenue of $12.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.49 million. Research analysts anticipate that Energy Recovery, Inc. will post 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on ERII shares. Raymond James raised Energy Recovery from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. StockNews.com cut shares of Energy Recovery from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Energy Recovery by 82.3% in the second quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 273,885 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,640,000 after buying an additional 123,664 shares during the period. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd increased its stake in Energy Recovery by 22.1% in the second quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd now owns 141,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,874,000 after purchasing an additional 25,509 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Energy Recovery by 12.7% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 21,294 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 2,398 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Energy Recovery during the second quarter valued at $1,192,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Energy Recovery by 13.0% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 205,786 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,735,000 after purchasing an additional 23,660 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.58% of the company’s stock.

About Energy Recovery

Energy Recovery, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells energy efficiency technology solutions in the Americas, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and Europe. The company operates through Water and Emerging Technologies segments. The company offers high and low pressure, and ultra pressure exchangers; AT and LPT hydraulic turbochargers; and high-pressure feed and circulation booster pumps for use in seawater and brackish desalination, and wastewater treatment.

