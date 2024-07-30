Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima (EDN) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:EDN – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, August 6th. Analysts expect Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima to post earnings of ($1.00) per share for the quarter.

Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:EDN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The utilities provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter. Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima had a return on equity of 25.90% and a net margin of 14.11%. The company had revenue of $331.11 million during the quarter. On average, analysts expect Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima to post $-4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima alerts:

Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima Price Performance

Shares of EDN traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $16.32. The stock had a trading volume of 19,263 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,400. Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima has a 12 month low of $10.06 and a 12 month high of $21.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $739.62 million, a PE ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.79. The company’s 50-day moving average is $16.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.50.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com cut Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd.

Read Our Latest Report on Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima

About Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima

(Get Free Report)

Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima is involved in the distribution and sale of electricity in Argentina. The company was incorporated in 1992 and is based in Buenos Aires, Argentina. Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima operates as a subsidiary of Empresa de Energía del Cono Sur SA.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.