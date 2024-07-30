EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME) PT Raised to $430.00

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME – Free Report) had its price objective upped by DA Davidson from $410.00 to $430.00 in a research report report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. DA Davidson currently has a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.

EMCOR Group Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSE:EME opened at $362.83 on Friday. EMCOR Group has a 1-year low of $191.50 and a 1-year high of $401.98. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $376.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $332.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.93 billion, a PE ratio of 23.93 and a beta of 1.06.

Get EMCOR Group alerts:

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The construction company reported $5.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.76 by $1.49. EMCOR Group had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 32.73%. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.52 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.95 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that EMCOR Group will post 19.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EMCOR Group Announces Dividend

Insider Activity at EMCOR Group

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 15th. EMCOR Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.60%.

In related news, Director Carol P. Lowe sold 1,245 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $374.23, for a total value of $465,916.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,289,683.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EME. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of EMCOR Group during the fourth quarter worth about $153,739,000. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group by 1.7% during the first quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 691,381 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $242,122,000 after purchasing an additional 11,479 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group by 20.5% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 434,523 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $152,170,000 after purchasing an additional 73,975 shares during the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group by 93.4% during the fourth quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 426,083 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $91,791,000 after purchasing an additional 205,793 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group by 55.6% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 391,469 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $137,074,000 after purchasing an additional 139,919 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

EMCOR Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

EMCOR Group, Inc provides construction and facilities, building, and industrial services in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers design, integration, installation, start-up, operation, and maintenance services related to power transmission, distribution, and generation systems; energy solutions; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation; low-voltage systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, signaling, and fiber optic lines; computerized traffic control systems, and signal and communication equipment; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and geothermal solutions; clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection and suppression systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for EMCOR Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EMCOR Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.