EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME) Director Sells $482,027.00 in Stock

EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Get Free Report) Director Robin A. Walker-Lee sold 1,300 shares of EMCOR Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.79, for a total value of $482,027.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,202,513.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

EMCOR Group Trading Down 1.2 %

NYSE:EME traded down $4.34 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $358.53. 357,714 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 471,809. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a one year low of $191.50 and a one year high of $401.98. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $376.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $332.59. The company has a market capitalization of $16.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.93 and a beta of 1.06.

Get EMCOR Group alerts:

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The construction company reported $5.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.76 by $1.49. EMCOR Group had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 32.73%. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.95 earnings per share. EMCOR Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 19.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EMCOR Group Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On EMCOR Group

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 15th. EMCOR Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.60%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its position in EMCOR Group by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 456 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in EMCOR Group by 17.2% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 239 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY raised its holdings in EMCOR Group by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 2,156 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $787,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group by 30.9% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 199 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cooper Financial Group raised its stake in shares of EMCOR Group by 3.7% in the second quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 1,328 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of EMCOR Group from $410.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday.

View Our Latest Research Report on EMCOR Group

EMCOR Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

EMCOR Group, Inc provides construction and facilities, building, and industrial services in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers design, integration, installation, start-up, operation, and maintenance services related to power transmission, distribution, and generation systems; energy solutions; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation; low-voltage systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, signaling, and fiber optic lines; computerized traffic control systems, and signal and communication equipment; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and geothermal solutions; clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection and suppression systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for EMCOR Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EMCOR Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.