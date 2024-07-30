Elevation Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELEV) Short Interest Update

Elevation Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELEV – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,680,000 shares, a growth of 28.7% from the June 30th total of 5,190,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 829,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8.1 days. Approximately 14.9% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Elevation Oncology Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of ELEV opened at $2.87 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 46.22, a current ratio of 46.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.52. The stock has a market cap of $156.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.76 and a beta of 1.39. Elevation Oncology has a 12 month low of $0.36 and a 12 month high of $5.83.

Elevation Oncology (NASDAQ:ELEV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.02). Equities analysts predict that Elevation Oncology will post -0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on ELEV. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Elevation Oncology in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Stephens began coverage on Elevation Oncology in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Elevation Oncology in a report on Monday, July 15th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Elevation Oncology in a report on Friday, May 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Elevation Oncology in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.80.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ELEV. Farallon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Elevation Oncology in the first quarter valued at about $19,939,000. Darwin Global Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Elevation Oncology in the first quarter valued at approximately $11,968,000. Artal Group S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Elevation Oncology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,762,000. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Elevation Oncology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,509,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Elevation Oncology by 30.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,532,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,859,000 after purchasing an additional 360,799 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.70% of the company’s stock.

About Elevation Oncology

Elevation Oncology, Inc, an oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of cancer therapies to treat patients across a range of solid tumors with significant unmet medical needs. The company's lead candidate is EO-3021, an antibody-drug conjugate designed to target Claudin 18.2, a clinically validated molecular target.

