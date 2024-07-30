Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI) Shares Gap Down to $26.92

Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $26.92, but opened at $26.11. Element Solutions shares last traded at $26.64, with a volume of 163,929 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ESI has been the subject of several research reports. Mizuho lifted their price target on Element Solutions from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Element Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $30.00 target price (up previously from $28.00) on shares of Element Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Element Solutions from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Element Solutions from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.40.

Element Solutions Stock Down 2.7 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a current ratio of 3.63. The company has a market cap of $6.34 billion, a PE ratio of 49.78, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.54.

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.01. Element Solutions had a return on equity of 13.96% and a net margin of 5.62%. The business had revenue of $613.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $606.95 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Element Solutions Inc will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.

Element Solutions Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. Element Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 59.26%.

Institutional Trading of Element Solutions

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Element Solutions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $794,000. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Element Solutions by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. now owns 618,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,316,000 after purchasing an additional 13,277 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of Element Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Element Solutions by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 4,684,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,390,000 after purchasing an additional 188,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moody Aldrich Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Element Solutions by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 273,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,320,000 after purchasing an additional 24,852 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.32% of the company’s stock.

Element Solutions Company Profile

Element Solutions Inc operates as a specialty chemicals company in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Electronics, and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment researches, formulates, and sells specialty chemicals and materials for various types of electronics hardware products.

Further Reading

