Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) Updates FY25 Earnings Guidance

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY25 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.34-4.00 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.99. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.3-7.7 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.52 billion. Electronic Arts also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 6.890-7.700 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:EA traded up $1.27 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $149.12. 3,985,033 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,161,995. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business’s fifty day moving average is $138.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $135.63. Electronic Arts has a one year low of $117.47 and a one year high of $150.90. The stock has a market cap of $39.63 billion, a PE ratio of 31.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.79.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The game software company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 18.81% and a net margin of 16.83%. As a group, analysts predict that Electronic Arts will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 28th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.24%.

Several research analysts recently commented on EA shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Electronic Arts in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. They issued a buy rating and a $165.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Wedbush reissued an outperform rating and set a $162.00 target price on shares of Electronic Arts in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of Electronic Arts from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $153.50.

In related news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 4,639 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.15, for a total value of $622,321.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 66,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,954,110.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.64, for a total value of $101,312.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,283 shares in the company, valued at $3,328,479.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 4,639 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.15, for a total transaction of $622,321.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 66,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,954,110.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 26,039 shares of company stock valued at $3,555,081. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

