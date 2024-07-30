Electroneum Reaches Market Cap of $47.60 Million (ETN)

Electroneum (ETN) traded 9.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on July 29th. Over the last week, Electroneum has traded up 10.9% against the US dollar. One Electroneum coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0026 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges. Electroneum has a market capitalization of $47.60 million and $989,051.64 worth of Electroneum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Electroneum alerts:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000244 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000746 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001506 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00000988 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded up 19.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000009 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000017 BTC.

About Electroneum

Electroneum (ETN) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 14th, 2017. Electroneum’s total supply is 17,977,321,055 coins. Electroneum’s official Twitter account is @electroneum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Electroneum is electroneum.com. The official message board for Electroneum is medium.com/@etn-network. The Reddit community for Electroneum is https://reddit.com/r/electroneum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Electroneum Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Electroneum (ETN) is a Layer 1 EVM-compatible blockchain known for its swift transaction speed of 5 seconds with instant finality, low smart contract fees, and high energy efficiency, using the Istanbul Byzantine Fault Tolerance (IBFT) consensus. It powers AnyTask.com, aiding freelancers globally by enabling payments in ETN, which is especially beneficial for the 1.4 billion people without bank accounts. Created in 2017 by Richard Ells, ETN has expanded its use to over 4 million users and supports various charitable and educational projects through its validator program.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electroneum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Electroneum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Electroneum using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Electroneum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Electroneum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.