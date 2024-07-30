Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.02), Yahoo Finance reports. Ekso Bionics had a negative return on equity of 95.36% and a negative net margin of 79.48%. The business had revenue of $4.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.34 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.31) earnings per share.

Ekso Bionics Stock Down 30.6 %

EKSO stock traded down $0.46 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.03. 444,034 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 131,178. The company has a market cap of $18.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.13 and a beta of 1.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.47. Ekso Bionics has a 52 week low of $0.62 and a 52 week high of $3.13. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Get Ekso Bionics alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EKSO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ekso Bionics in a report on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Ekso Bionics in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Lake Street Capital began coverage on Ekso Bionics in a research note on Monday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2.50 price objective on the stock.

Ekso Bionics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc designs, develops, sells, and rents exoskeleton products in the Americas, Germany, Poland, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in two segments, EksoHealth and EksoWorks. The EksoHealth segment designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets exoskeletons for applications in the medical markets.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ekso Bionics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ekso Bionics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.