Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) Given New $90.00 Price Target at Barclays

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Barclays from $101.00 to $90.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the medical research company’s stock.

EW has been the subject of several other reports. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Bank of America lowered shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $88.00 to $73.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $91.00 to $76.00 and set an in-line rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $82.10.

NYSE EW opened at $63.74 on Friday. Edwards Lifesciences has a 52 week low of $58.93 and a 52 week high of $96.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.47, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $87.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $86.91.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The medical research company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.01. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 24.55% and a return on equity of 22.35%. The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.29, for a total value of $466,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 46,936 shares in the company, valued at $4,378,659.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.29, for a total value of $466,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 46,936 shares in the company, valued at $4,378,659.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Bernard J. Zovighian sold 8,617 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.68, for a total value of $755,538.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 68,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,981,354.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 73,849 shares of company stock worth $6,381,503. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 1.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 52,964,394 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,061,277,000 after purchasing an additional 600,994 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 4.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,782,909 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,827,347,000 after purchasing an additional 809,605 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 18,181,420 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,386,333,000 after purchasing an additional 3,048,274 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 16,827,510 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,283,098,000 after purchasing an additional 393,109 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the fourth quarter worth $648,540,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of aortic heart valves under the Edwards SAPIEN family of valves system; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases under the PASCAL PRECISION and Cardioband names.

