Econ Financial Services Corp Takes Position in Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON)

Econ Financial Services Corp purchased a new position in shares of Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 12,026 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $885,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Onsemi by 26.4% during the fourth quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,089 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $592,000 after buying an additional 1,482 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Onsemi by 7,749.6% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 83,363 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,963,000 after buying an additional 82,301 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Onsemi by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 456,999 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $38,188,000 after acquiring an additional 35,362 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its position in Onsemi by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 9,610 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $798,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in shares of Onsemi by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 140,536 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,739,000 after acquiring an additional 4,900 shares during the last quarter. 97.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Onsemi alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Onsemi

In related news, Director Paul Anthony Mascarenas sold 911 shares of Onsemi stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.46, for a total value of $67,833.06. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 48,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,643,253.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Onsemi news, Director Paul Anthony Mascarenas sold 911 shares of Onsemi stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.46, for a total value of $67,833.06. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 48,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,643,253.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Trent Thad sold 38,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.55, for a total transaction of $2,756,900.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 331,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,074,193.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Onsemi from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Onsemi from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Onsemi from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Citigroup downgraded Onsemi from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $85.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Onsemi in a research note on Monday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.36.

View Our Latest Research Report on Onsemi

Onsemi Stock Up 11.5 %

ON stock traded up $8.10 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $78.27. The stock had a trading volume of 22,280,261 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,903,671. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 1.87. The firm has a market cap of $33.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.69. The business has a 50-day moving average of $72.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.19. Onsemi has a 52-week low of $59.34 and a 52-week high of $111.35.

Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. Onsemi had a net margin of 26.67% and a return on equity of 28.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.33 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Onsemi will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Onsemi Profile

(Free Report)

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Onsemi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Onsemi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.