Econ Financial Services Corp Sells 47,697 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Econ Financial Services Corp decreased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 33.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 94,883 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47,697 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF comprises about 4.4% of Econ Financial Services Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Econ Financial Services Corp’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $7,042,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IEFA. WFA Asset Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 102.3% during the 1st quarter. WFA Asset Management Corp now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 6,850.0% during the 4th quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares during the period. Finally, Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

IEFA traded down $0.33 during trading on Monday, hitting $73.55. The stock had a trading volume of 4,986,962 shares. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $74.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.84. The firm has a market cap of $115.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.82. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $56.55 and a one year high of $70.84.

About iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

