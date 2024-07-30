Econ Financial Services Corp Sells 20,513 Shares of UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI)

Econ Financial Services Corp lessened its stake in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI – Free Report) by 43.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,011 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 20,513 shares during the period. Econ Financial Services Corp’s holdings in UGI were worth $663,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. American National Bank bought a new position in UGI during the first quarter worth $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its position in shares of UGI by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,274 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in UGI during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in UGI in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in UGI in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.34% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of UGI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Mizuho increased their price target on UGI from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on UGI from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd.

Shares of UGI traded up $0.08 on Monday, reaching $24.72. 1,140,756 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,261,011. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. UGI Co. has a 52-week low of $20.19 and a 52-week high of $27.23. The stock has a market cap of $5.18 billion, a PE ratio of -60.29 and a beta of 1.13.

UGI (NYSE:UGI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.07 billion. UGI had a negative net margin of 0.89% and a positive return on equity of 15.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.68 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that UGI Co. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.07%. UGI’s payout ratio is -365.84%.

UGI Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.3 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,400 propane distribution locations.

