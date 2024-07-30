Econ Financial Services Corp Makes New Investment in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB)

Econ Financial Services Corp acquired a new position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 38,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,982,000. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF accounts for 1.2% of Econ Financial Services Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Econ Financial Services Corp owned approximately 0.10% of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,042,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,523,000 after buying an additional 251,160 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 916.2% in the 4th quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 194,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,058,000 after purchasing an additional 175,530 shares in the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 63.2% in the 4th quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 444,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,951,000 after purchasing an additional 171,963 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 44.5% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 524,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,963,000 after purchasing an additional 161,642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 20.9% in the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 903,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,675,000 after purchasing an additional 156,465 shares in the last quarter.

Get First Trust Managed Municipal ETF alerts:

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Stock Performance

Shares of FMB stock traded up $0.03 on Monday, reaching $51.35. The stock had a trading volume of 152,080 shares, compared to its average volume of 154,110. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a 1 year low of $48.08 and a 1 year high of $51.77. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.23.

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Announces Dividend

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 27th were given a dividend of $0.137 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th.

(Free Report)

The First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (FMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests primarily in investment-grade municipal bonds, with some high-yield exposure. FMB was launched on May 13, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Managed Municipal ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.