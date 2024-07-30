Econ Financial Services Corp Acquires Shares of 23,696 SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE)

Econ Financial Services Corp purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 23,696 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,191,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 219.5% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,310 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,179 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $481,000 after buying an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 3,228.6% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 272,144 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,269,000 after purchasing an additional 263,968 shares during the period. Symmetry Investments LP acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $13,658,000. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $5,662,000.

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Stock Down 2.1 %

KRE traded down $1.24 during trading on Monday, hitting $57.99. 17,784,026 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,567,192. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a 1-year low of $37.66 and a 1-year high of $59.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $50.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.36 and a beta of 1.56.

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Company Profile

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

