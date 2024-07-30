Econ Financial Services Corp Acquires Shares of 10,705 First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY)

Econ Financial Services Corp acquired a new position in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 10,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $373,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF by 123.0% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 535 shares during the period. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. TD Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF by 27.7% during the fourth quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 2,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its holdings in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF by 58.7% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 2,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the last quarter.

Get First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF alerts:

First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

SDVY stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $36.28. The stock had a trading volume of 1,483,521 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,084,744. The firm has a market cap of $5.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 1.18. First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF has a twelve month low of $26.40 and a twelve month high of $36.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.44.

First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF Dividend Announcement

First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were given a dividend of $0.1503 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th.

(Free Report)

The First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (SDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of small- and mid-cap US companies with historically increasing dividends and that meet various fundamental criteria. SDVY was launched on Nov 1, 2017 and is managed by First Trust.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SDVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.